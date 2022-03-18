newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The bEATS Festival is a new celebration of community and culture through food, music and art and funded by the NSW government in association with MidCoast Council and Destination Barrington Coast. The bEATS Festival is anchored by popular major events held during March and April including TasteFest On The Manning and the Forster-Tuncurry Lakeside Festival. Wingham's bEATS weekend kicks off on Friday, April 8 with Wingham Akoostik Music Festival's announcement of their 2022 artist line-up at Bent On Food's new garden stage. Related: What to expect at Taree's popular food and craft beer and wine festival Singer songwriter Matty Zarb will be joined by internationally acclaimed artist Minnie Marks to play, they will also count down the Top 10 Artists for Wingham Music Festival's 2022 Lineup. "Matty and Minnie were the natural choice to choose as our Artist Announcement Night performers. They are both good mates and both have played on the Akoostik Music Festival weekend several times," festival coordinator, Donna Ballard said. Wingham Akoostik Music Festival dates this year are October 14-16 and with government funding recently being awarded to the festival, major artists have been secured in the aim of attracting more visitors than ever to the regional town. Related: Popular charity dinner returns to Taree The evening in April starts at 6pm and is free to attend, with meals and drinks available for purchase from the Bent on Food menu. The night continues in Wingham with local band The Turn-ups playing at the Australian Hotel from 8pm until late. On Saturday, April 9 the streets of Wingham come alive with the Busker Muster, an initiative of the Wingham Chamber of Commerce supported by bEATS. "We have had many expressions of interest from performers wanting to bring their talents to the streets and play in front of the shops. We look like having more than 30 buskers seeking to win the public vote to take out the prize money on offer," Busker Musker organiser Bill Beach said. Everyone has the chance to vote on their favourite busker in the street, with the tallies counted that day and the winners announced at lunch time. Last year's winner was Grace Callaghan, with Travis from Gloucester taking second spot, and Jade Hush in third. "There are still spots available if you want to try busking on the day email admin@winghamchamber.com.au or call me on 0415 202020," Bill said. Grace Callaghan will be performing at Bent on Food after lunch on Saturday, April 9 to keep the music flowing and the Circartus stilt walkers will be roaming the streets to bring colour and excitement for the crowds.

