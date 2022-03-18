The National Close the Gap day takes place on, Thursday March 17, and is aimed at sending our governments a clear message that we value equality as a human right. First launched in 2007, the day was established to help raise awareness towards the inequalities Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people face in areas of health, education and employment. The National Agreement has 17 national socio-economic targets across areas that have an impact on life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Let's take a moment to reflect on the findings of the recent Closing the Gap report and showcase the actions that we can take to contribute to local progress and how we can support the aims of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. In 2018, the indigenous child mortality rate was 141 in 100,000, twice the rate for non-indigenous children. In 2018, 86.4 percent of indigenous four-year-olds were enrolled in early childhood education compared with 91.3 percent of non-indigenous children Attendance rates for indigenous students remain lower than non-indigenous students, around 82 percent compared to 92 percent in 2019. In 2018-2019, around 66 percent of indigenous Australians aged 20-24 years had attained Year 12 or equivalent, narrowing the gap around 15 percentage points. In 2018, between 17 to 19 percent of indigenous students were below the national minimum standard in numeracy. In 2018, the indigenous employment rate was around 49 percent compared to around 75 percent for non-indigenous Australians. In 2015-2017, life expectancy at birth was 71.6 years for indigenous males, which is 8.6 years than non-indigenous males, and 75.6 years for indigenous females, which is 7.8 years less than non-indigenous females. Governments must be guided by, and invest in, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander led solutions in the agreement. All members of the community can reflect on how their workplace or community can support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and be part of closing the gap.

Close the gap: Raises awareness about the inequalities Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people face in areas of health, education and employment. Photo: Shutterstock The National Close the Gap day takes place on, Thursday March 17, and is aimed at sending our governments a clear message that we value equality as a human right.

First launched in 2007, the day was established to help raise awareness towards the inequalities Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people face in areas of health, education and employment. The National Agreement has 17 national socio-economic targets across areas that have an impact on life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Socio-economic targets Everyone enjoys long and healthy lives Children are born healthy and strong Children are engaged in high quality, culturally appropriate early childhood education in their early years Children thrive in their early years Students achieve their full learning potential Students reach their full potential through further education pathways Youth are engaged in employment or education Strong economic participation and development of people and their communities People can secure appropriate, affordable housing that is aligned with their priorities and need Adults are not overrepresented in the criminal justice system Young people are not overrepresented in the criminal justice system Children are not overrepresented in the child protection system Families and households are safe People enjoy high levels of social and emotional wellbeing People maintain a distinctive cultural, spiritual, physical and economic relationship with their land and waters. Cultures and languages are strong, supported and flourishing. People have access to information and services enabling participation in informed decision-making regarding their own lives. Let's take a moment to reflect on the findings of the recent Closing the Gap report and showcase the actions that we can take to contribute to local progress and how we can support the aims of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

Child mortality rates In 2018, the indigenous child mortality rate was 141 in 100,000, twice the rate for non-indigenous children. Early childhood education In 2018, 86.4 percent of indigenous four-year-olds were enrolled in early childhood education compared with 91.3 percent of non-indigenous children School attendance Attendance rates for indigenous students remain lower than non-indigenous students, around 82 percent compared to 92 percent in 2019. Year 12 Attainment In 2018-2019, around 66 percent of indigenous Australians aged 20-24 years had attained Year 12 or equivalent, narrowing the gap around 15 percentage points. Literacy and numeracy In 2018, between 17 to 19 percent of indigenous students were below the national minimum standard in numeracy. Employment In 2018, the indigenous employment rate was around 49 percent compared to around 75 percent for non-indigenous Australians. Life expectancy In 2015-2017, life expectancy at birth was 71.6 years for indigenous males, which is 8.6 years than non-indigenous males, and 75.6 years for indigenous females, which is 7.8 years less than non-indigenous females. The New National Agreement on Closing the Gap is a game changer in setting a new standard. Governments must be guided by, and invest in, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander led solutions in the agreement.

