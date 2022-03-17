This is a commercial partnership with iseekplant
When starting a new project, you want to make sure you're hiring the right machines and equipment, so your job runs smoothly and efficiently.
Finding the right crane is extremely important to guarantee you aren't spending more money than necessary or allowing your project to end up being outside of scope. When looking for a crane, there are essential factors to take into consideration to guarantee you're hiring the right crane from the right crane hire company.
Cranes aren't a cut and dry type of machine, there are many models, sizes and other features that can add to your project or possibly hinder it. Some of these cranes may include:
- Tower cranes
- Crawler cranes
- Rough terrain cranes
- All terrain cranes
- Truck mounted cranes
- Stacker cranes
Factors to consider when looking for crane hire
Crane size and matching it to your site
Get to know your site before you go looking for crane hire. Think about the terrain, access points, or any obstructions that may make it difficult to set up or pack down. Due to cranes having varying weight loads, boom length, and ground support considerations need to be made to suit these. If you are looking to transport a load from one place to another a mobile crane may be the best choice, however if you're in need of high rise infrastructural construction a tower crane may be best suited for you.
Licensing and safety
Most cranes will require operators to be licensed, with a High-Risk Work Licence (HRW), and have completed safety checks. If you are opting for a dry hire option, your operators need to be fully licensed and up to date with any necessary changes in licencing laws. Safety is a huge factor when it comes to cranes, so guaranteeing all stakeholders safety on site is crucial. Complete any daily safety check before setting up, operating, or dismantling and transporting cranes on site.
Accessories to ease crane operation
With the right operator, using a crane and fitting it into the scope of your project is relatively easy, however there are additional accessories that can make work on site more efficient. Some of these accessories may include snag prevention, sway control, and assisted load turning and inching. These may be one of the reasons safety is increased on site also and can ultimately save you time and money.
Crane hire rates
This is a big one for a lot of contractors. Although models of cranes will all remain around a similar range for hire rates, make sure you're finding the best rates possible for your job. Crawler cranes will range from $450 to $700 a day depending on the size, Franna cranes can cost between $170 and $310 an hour, and tower cranes can cost around $15,000 a month as well as approximately $60,000 for dismantling and shipping costs. It's best to get quotes from multiple suppliers to find a price that best suits you.
Finding a crane hire company that suits you
Comparing quotes and finding reviews can be excellent ways to find a crane hire company that best suits your project needs, but often times it can be difficult finding a place to start. There are two top industry standard crane companies that can get you started:
