Fall victim thanks caring people who came to his aid

comment,

On Tuesday, March 8 about 1.50pm while walking to Services NSM office at Tuncurry, I misjudged the kerb at the bus stop opposite and fell onto the road, grazing my leg and hand. A young lady at the bus stop was the first of many to offer assistance and ask how I was. One gentleman in a blue uniform stopped in his ute to offer assistance and saw me across the road safely. To these caring people I say thank you if I did not at the time. The young lady at Services NSW took me inside and said that she had witnessed my performance. She took my paperwork, booked me in and directed me to the counter. Whilst at the counter a gentleman from Services NSW invited me to sit so he could render first aid top my leg. The young lady from the front door then came to assist. I consider the service rendered to be far above the call of duty. Services NSW - super service with a smile. It is important to know that we still have such caring people in these rough times. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/073ae6f2-d7fa-4f3d-aa68-e9bd7e12c181.jpg/r7_797_5584_3948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg