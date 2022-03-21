newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Football Australia rules will see Mid Coast FC marquee signing Claire Coelho sidelined until round four of the 2022 National Premier League Women's competition. Professional players must have at least 30 days out of the game before they re-commence their amateur status. Coelho last played for the Newcastle Jets during a 4-0 loss to Brisbane Roar in their final match of their A-League women's campaign on March 7. The Port Macquarie junior now looks set to make her first appearance for Mid Coast FC in 2022 when they travel to Lake Macquarie and clash with Adamstown on April 10. Coach Mick Grass said the signing of the Jets' shot-stopper would prove invaluable to the youthful Middies. "It's always a positive to get someone of that stature come and play for your club," he said. "We're the perennial babies of the competition so having someone senior with experience out on the field with the young players is invaluable." Coelho will set the standard and bark instructions from the back which Grass hopes can filter down through his side over the course of the season. "She's going to lead by example and make some saves which the young players can look to and say 'she's been able to lift and do that so now it's our turn to lift and do a job'," he said. "Maybe they can stop some of those shots being taken. "Rather than having an old bloke standing on the sideline yelling at them, just having her drive in and around the field will be invaluable." The goalkeeper's return to her junior club will have a twofold effect. "Claire originated from Port Macquarie so it's a story that young players can follow and can see that there's a pathway if they want to work hard enough," Grass said. "Having her on the field will help them on their journey and help the team and the club as the season goes along." Mid Coast have registered a seventh, fifth and eighth-place finish in their last three seasons, but Grass was hopeful the addition of Coelho will help them challenge for a finals berth. They opened their 2022 campaign on Sunday. "The first goal for us is to get into a finals series and see where we can go from there, but we're not going to count anything first," Grass said. "We're just going to get into the competition and see where everything all sits because I'm pretty sure this competition will be stronger than it has been the last couple of years with the calibre of players coming back into other teams." "We've just got to keep working week to week to improve our performances and then hopefully the results will be there to get us into a finals series at the end of the season."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/c693b12a-4c10-4a7b-aced-f8da351fbdf5.jpg/r6_257_2960_1926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg