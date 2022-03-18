community,

More than $70,000 in funding will support MidCoast Council projects to restore coastal vegetation and protect endangered shorebirds. Most of these funds will go towards regenerating the rainforests near the ocean, which are at risk due to land clearing and weed invasion. Mid-Coast littoral rainforests are home to over 100 types of trees and shrubs. Read more: MidCoast Council rangers to focus patrols on Old Bar Beach including Mudbishops and Farquhar Inlet. They provide habitat for over 70 threatened plants and animals. They also provide an important buffer to coastal erosion and wind damage. Another project will aim to control invasive weeds, such as Bitou Bush, on the frontal dunes between Crowdy and Harrington Beach. Bitou smothers native vegetation and contributes to coastal erosion. Fox control measures will be put in place at Harrington Beach to protect the endangered little tern and pied oystercatcher. These endangered shorebirds nest on the sand's surface and are at risk to attacks from feral animals. The birds migrate from Asia every year and Mid-Coast beaches are some of their favourite nesting places. These projects are jointly funded by the NSW Government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund and MidCoast Council's Environmental Rate. See photos: OUR PLACES - Harrington Council's natural systems team will work with Hunter Local Land Services, NSW Department of Planning and Environment, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Taree Indigenous Development and Employment (TIDE). For more information about environmental projects happening across the MidCoast, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Environment/Environmental-Projects

