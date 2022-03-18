sport, local-sport,

TWO Old Bar cricket teams were meant to hit it out to claim the Manning River District Cricket Association Tier II title for the for 2021-22 season. However, the game between leading point scoring team Old Bar Tavern and Old Bar Eggins was cancelled due to the wash out last weekend. The weather meant the tier II and III grand finals were not played, and they will not be rescheduled. Last weekend, the Manning River District Cricket Association Tier 1 competition was won by Taree United, defending premiers Great Lakes at Tuncurry Oval. This concludes senior cricket in the Manning for this season.

