The Manning is clearing in the lower reaches of the river and consequently, the fishing has improved. Flathead and bream are on the bite in the estuary and some big flathead have been landed and some lost. I am talking about fish of 4-5kgs. The bream are coming in on the run-in tide, the best results being had on the last couple of hours before high water. On the beaches tailor and whiting have been bagged. The tailor are fished best on pilchards bait and the whiting on worms. Outside fishing has been poor, with very few fish being caught. The inshore temperature is 22 degree Celsius while wider out the temperature is 24 degrees. We need some north easterly winds the form up the beaches and push the warmer northern water onto the coast.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/c3e1f172-67e6-4da4-9fda-590ce2f39f2b.JPG/r3_282_5518_3398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg