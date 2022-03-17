community,

Taree Quota Club has had a busy couple of weeks coordinating a fundraiser for flood victims of the Northern Rivers, whilst finding the time to acknowledge and celebrate the hardworking women of the group. The club celebrated International Women's Day at Wingham Services Club on Tuesday, March 8 and it was a 'cracking success' All funds raised from the raffle on the night will go to the club's 'Lismore Flood Appeal.' The raffle will be drawn on April 16. Taree Quota is running a donation centre at Centrepoint Arcade in Taree through to Saturday, March 19 for community members to drop in and donate some money or gift vouchers. Read more: Taree Quota has launched an appeal to fundraise for flood victims in Lismore If you would like to make a donation of cash or gift vouchers suitable to purchase food, the Taree Quota ladies will be at the car park end of Centrepoint Arcade (florist shop, opposite butcher) between 9:30 - 3:30 until Saturday. Taree Quota's president Janenne Towers thanked the ladies (and one gentleman) who helped Quota celebrate International Women's Day 2022. The theme was 'Break the Bias', with the goal of a "world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated." Taree Quota's Gay Embury lit a candle in solidarity with the women of Ukraine. The guest speaker, Susan Duncan, kept her audience 'absolutely rapt' as she wove a story of country life and the path of women towards gender parity. Susan used examples from the literary world to describe how far women have come in the last 200 years. Taree Quota's president Janenne Towers and Jeanette Holland OAM presented past president Nancy Boyling OAM with a rose bush which will be planted in her honour in the Quota Rose Garden at Manning Base Hospital. This was to recognise Nancy's many years of service to the Manning community and her appointment to the Order of Australia. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/9f20d9c5-c112-4cfe-9593-c29113dc7b49.jpeg/r0_60_999_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg