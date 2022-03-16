NSW Coronial Bushfires Inquiry to investigate Mid Coast fires

news, local-news,

The NSW Coronial Bushfires Inquiry will investigate the four major Black Summer 2019 bushfires in the Mid Coast local government area on the week beginning Monday, March 21. Inquires are being held into the Hilllville fire, the Rumba Dump Complex fire, the Bills Crossing Crowdy Bay fire, and the Failford Road Darawank fire. An inquest into the death of Julie Fletcher at Johns River will also be heard. The Inquiry is being held at the Coroners Court in Lidcombe and will be livestreamed each day on the Coroners Court of NSW YouTube channel. A directions hearing is scheduled at 10am on April 6, 2022.

