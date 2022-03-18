community,

The Lansdowne Community Hall Crown Land Reserve Managers have been selected and will serve for the next five years. Selected were Margaret Haddon, Rhonda Hardes, Ron Sawyer, Wayne Burns, Jenny Pasco, Len Keogh, and Wayne Burns. The Lansdowne community hall's upcoming art show looks like being bigger and better with entry forms already coming in from interstate and from across NSW and locally. This will be the show's third year. This year the prizemoney has gotten bigger. Entry forms must be in by April 11. The show will be on at the hall over two days on April 30 and May 1. For further information contact Louise Green on 0439 594 754 or Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 or email: rhardes@bigpond.net.au The Upper Lansdowne Hall Committee will hold its first concert for 2022 this Saturday, March 19. The Swamp Stompers are back, along with the Corey Legge Band. This show is outside on the grass (weather permitting) and is supported by Great Southern Nights. You are getting two concerts for the price of one as each band will play a full gig. Expect almost three hours of music. The show will be held indoors if the weather is bad. Take along a chair and a picnic rug and a picnic basket, drinks, and nibbles. Doors open 3pm. asty, home-made cakes, gourmet rolls, tea and coffee will be available to buy in the hall. Book online or phone Rita on 02 5591 6017 for bookings and further information. The Lansdowne fishing club will have their next outing over the weekend of April 2 and 3. Anyone wishing to purchase a fishing club shirt or jacket can add their names to the sheet on the club noticeboard.

