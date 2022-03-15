whats-on,

It's a jam-packed program for this year's show, with gates open from 8am until 9.30pm, after the fireworks have finished. Hall and Produce From 8.00am to 7.30pm you can go and see the fabulous local handiwork and produce on show; it's open longer for latecomers to enjoy. Ring Action Horse Events will start from 8am. Beef Cattle Judging starts from 8am at the Cattle Pavilion and Junior Paraders and Junior Judging of Cattle will also be there. Poultry Judging from 8.30am in the Poultry Pavilion Dairy Goats Judging from 10am in the pens behind the Produce Shed Show Dogs. Judging on the Aub Ferris oval starts at 9am until past 3pm. Go and see the Best In Show. Kids' Pet Show Judging starts from 1.30pm in the grassed area opposite the Show Office. Grand Parade The parade starts at 2.30pm in the ring, followed by the Official Opening of the Show along with Ribbon presentations of Best in Show, Best on Parade, Supreme Champion of Hall Exhibits, Champion Pet, and any other "special" ribbons. This will also include the announcement of the raffle winners. Special attractions 10am - 3.30pm: Wood Chopping with six chops over the day 3.30pm: Tug of War 5pm: Dog High Jumping competition in the Show Ring 6pm: Demolition Derby 8/8.30pm: Nabiac Second Chance Op Shop Fireworks There will also be demonstrations throughout the day.

