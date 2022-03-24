sport, local-sport,

THE the first carnival in the Lower North Coast Women's Bowling Association District for 2022 was played at Taree West when 28 teams contested the Rural Triples. It was wonderful to see clubs from Wauchope and North Haven as well most clubs from our district. Trophy winners went on ends won. Sue Tippett, Perla Munro, Jean Smith (Taree West) were the AM winners with 13 ends. Robin McDonnell, Karen Mudford, Lyn McVicar (Sporties) the PM winners with 15 ends. Overall third place went went to Ginna Pain, Sue Davis, Joan Thomas (Forster), over the two games they won both with 21 ends out of the 36. Second went to Julie Curry, Terry Bowman, Marilyn Gurrie (Sporties) by winning 23 ends and 2 games. First place went to Trish Wilson, Marie Heininger, Sue Thomas (Tuncurry Beach). They won both games and 24 ends.

