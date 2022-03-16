news, local-news,

Experienced prop, Dave Rees, has been appointed captain-coach of the Manning Ratz men's rugby union side. He replaces Jake Wheeler, who has stood down from the position. Rees was a member of the Ratz premiership winning side of 2020. Last season, the Ratz qualified for the grand final, however the game didn't proceed after the State went into lockdown. Manning Ratz men will play in a three team Lower North Coast competition this year with Wallamba Bulls and Forster Tuncurry Dolphins. Wauchope and Old Bar won't be fielding men's teams this year. Wallamba, the Ratz, and Gloucester will pay in the women's competition. Manning Ratz president Steve Rees previously conceded that the LNC clubs would struggle to be competitive in the Mid North Coast first grade while all three clubs are concerned at the prospect of excess travel.

