Tinonee Topics: Museum seeks item to complete PMG display

Tinonee Public School On Friday, March 17 the monthly meeting and AGM will be held at the school and commences at 6.30pm. Please come and show your support as the P and C needs you and there is always something that one can do be it in the canteen or helping with reading. and not only that it is a great way to get to know the other parents. The canteen is still on the call out for more volunteers to assist, especially on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays - if you can even give a couple days a term I am sure canteen manager Michelle would welcome you, just give the school a call for further details. On Thursday, March 24 students will be trying out for the zone netball trials this will be followed on Friday, March 25 with the school celebrating Harmony Day. Let us hope the weather is kind and doesn't spoil the planned days. Hall meeting Due to unforeseen circumstances the March monthly meeting of Tinonee Memorial Hall Committee has had to be delayed again and will now be held on Wednesday, March 30. Wanted Tinonee Historical Society's Museum is on the lookout for an amethyst coloured glass telephone insulation cup - the sort that once upon a time was seen everywhere on telephone poles - to complete its collection of the different coloured cups used by the PMG. If anyone has one or knows of where to get one, please contact the museum at 32 Manchester Street, Tinonee as it would be very much appreciated. Sincere condolences Since condolences are extended to the members of the Else family of Cundletown on the passing of well known icon Harvey Lee Else OAM who passed away on Tuesday, March 8 at the grand age of 93 years old. Harvey was well known for his involvement with the Taree Aero Club, a real adventurer and author and will be sadly missed by wife Lilian (nee Bidner) and family Julianne, Tanya, Roger and wife Holly, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harvey was farewelled at a service, including RSL honours, at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium on Tuesday, March 15. Rest in peace Harvey Else. Weekend escape John and I took a few days off and headed to Port Macquarie last Thursday for a break from the 'cabin fever' as a friend called it. Whilst in Port Macquarie we were able to catch us with John's cousin Janine and her husband Ted. It has been nearly 12 months since we last saw them and since then Janine has retired from her Hastings Bowls Shop and is enjoying retirement. Mostly the weather was okay with only a few showers but we didn't mind that. On our arrival back home on Sunday we were astounded as to the devastation the army/cut worms had done to our backyard lawn. We had left if looking lovely and green and in just those few days it is now a brown one, not only has ours been affected also our neighbours and several others around are looking the worse for the invasion. Birthday calls This week has seen several of my family members and friends celebrating special birthdays, firstly my late older brother Alan would have turned 83 yrs on March 13, my dear friend Helen Bennett celebrated her 82nd on March 14, my only much loved Aunt Gwen turned 93 yrs on March 16 whilst friend Bev Clancy turned 82 years old on Thursday, March as did my cousin Denyse Budd. To them all may your day be one to remember with much love and happiness and look forward to another come 2023.

