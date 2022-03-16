Planning ahead: Tips for getting the most out of your super

Story in partnership with Savvy.
When was the last time you took a good look at how your superannuation was going? Is your super fund performing strongly? How is your money invested? Are you on track to a financially comfortable retirement?
With 2022 already racing away and the end of the financial year looming, now is a great time to invest some time to get up to date and see if you could be managing your precious super better.
There are a few changes to super that will come into effect on July 1 including the elimination of the $450 threshold which means more people will be receiving super for the first time.
Even if you haven't paid close attention to your super up until now the good news is there are steps you can take at any age that can significantly boost your final balance.
"It's always a good time to investigate some strategies that will help you get more in retirement, whether you're just starting out or getting closer to retiring," said financial expert Bill Tsouvalas, CEO of Savvy.
A good place to start in ensuring a tastier nest egg at the end of your working life is to dive into the details of your current super fund. You can then more effectively compare it to other super funds in the market.
"It's important the super you have accumulated is working as hard as possible for you so you can retire with more," Mr Tsouvalas said. "Making the right choices now about your super fund could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars at your retirement."
How do I compare super funds?
There are a range of features that set super funds apart. While many people focus on the fees and performance of the funds, there are also secondary factors to consider like insurance and investment options.
Fees
The fees super funds charge is one of the most important factors to investigate - they might seem small but over time they can eat significantly into your balance.
"They can be challenging to compare because funds charge fees in different ways - it could be just a flat annual rate or depend on your balance," said Mr Tsouvalas. "Make sure you do the sums."
Performance
Your fund's job is to carefully invest your money so it grows over time. As is the nature of investments, that growth will fluctuate from year to year but over the course of your working life your super should be steadily growing.
Because of this fluctuating nature of investment you need to compare super funds' performance over a long period - five to ten years - to get an accurate sense of which are delivering the best, most consistent returns.
Thankfully these days it's become easier to identify the best and the worst performing super funds to guide your decision. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) last year released its inaugural annual MySuper Product Performance Test that are part of the Government's Your Future, Your Super reforms.
"Remember, just small percentage differences in performance can make a huge difference to your retirement income," said Mr Tsouvalas.
Insurance
An important part of achieving financial security is being insured for the potholes life can throw at you along your journey.
Many super funds have insurance packages built in offering options such as income protection, permanent disability and life insurance. Because funds can get group rates these can be quite affordable.
But if you include insurance in your super account make sure you compare the policies of each fund to find out which best suits you and that you're not paying too much.
Investment strategies
Super funds have different approaches to investing - from high risk to conservative - which can yield varying returns. Your super fund may offer you different investment strategy options.
Which option you choose could depend on your life stage. In early life you might be interested in building up your super balance quickly while in later years favour a more lower yielding but safe conservative approach.
In recent years there has been fast-growing interest in super funds that adopt an ethical investment policy, avoiding investments linked to environmental damage, human rights abuses, animal cruelty, mining, weapons or tobacco. A recent report revealed 83 per cent of Australians expect their superannuation to be invested responsibly and ethically.
When you're comparing different funds it's important to compare those with similar types of investment strategies to get an accurate picture.
