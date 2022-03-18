Keeping busy at Old Bar Men's Shed | photos and video

community,

It has been a busy few months for the Old Bar Men's Shed, organising fundraisers for Norther Rivers flood victims and constructing props for Taree Arts Council's latest theatre production, all while building the new permanent residence. The shed, on Albatross Way in Old Bar, is being doubled in size. The group was initially granted $100,000 in State funding for the first stage of developments, which built the current shed. Read more: Old Bar community's 'Helping Our Mates' campaign donate to Lismore flood victims But after the group continued to expand, and their hands-on skills became more in demand, the men realised they needed a bigger shed. Club Old Bar donated its old maintenance shed which shed members began to refurbish before starting construction in September 2021. Now, the men are working on joining the donated shed to the current one. And while stage two of the construction goes on, the Old Bar Men's Shed continues to carry out its community duties. They maintain the doggy bag dispenser at three locations along Old Bar Beach, which they top up every week. They have constructed the props for four Taree Arts Council productions, including the sets for the most recent Mamma Mia! musical. And most recently, they have been involved in coordinating Old Bar's Northern Rivers flood appeal. The shed members run barbecues at Old Bar Coles car park every Saturday to raise money for the flood victims. The money raised is used to buy essential cleaning and sanitary products to be sent up to Lismore every week. Read more: "Lismore if blown apart": Old Bar community send off donations to flood victims In January, the group assembled 150 containers with the help of Dundaloo Support Services as a support project for the Bobin community. The containers will be fixed to letterboxes and contain details of where water and gas is located on the property, so emergency services can locate these places quickly. Old Bar Men's Shed president, John Macartney said the shed has around 35 members, and are always looking for more. They meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am-noon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/ee93d9b1-3055-49ca-a024-823bf25bf29a.JPG/r0_67_2992_1757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg