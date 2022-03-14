Owning a dog is a privilege and a serious long-term commitment

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

I'm a dog person and there has never been a year in my life when I have not had a dog by my side. Owning a dog, or any other pet for that matter, is a long-term responsibility, a huge commitment - and a privilege. But for some, those responsibilities are too often shirked. Once the cute puppy novelty has worn off and the dog reaches maturity, some become a burden. And following lockdowns during the pandemic, there seem to be more and more dogs crying in our neighbourhoods, begging for attention, exercise and love. This week we heard about the growing number of animals, or pandemic pets, being dumped or surrendered. Too many animals are finding themselves homeless, and it's all being done the wrong way with animals being dumped on the doorstep of animal welfare agencies. The RSPCA recently issued a warning over dogs being abandoned as owners struggle with returning to work and the rising cost of living. If you're considering buying a pet do your research. Look at how that pet may be able to fit into your family/home life. Can you afford the food and medical costs associated with your particular pet? Dogs need exercise - do you have the ability to walk them regularly? Border collies, such as BJ (pictured), require lots of exercise and attention (all worth it, of course). There is so much you need to take into consideration for both you and the pet before you commit. They will love you unconditionally - forever - so don't let them down. Toni Bell Manning Great Lakes editor

