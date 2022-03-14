community,

"Lismore is blown apart. The photographs I've seen just don't convey the damage." These are the words of Old Bar resident Chris Barrett, who took a trailer load of donations from the Old Bar community up to the Northern Rivers last Friday (March 11). Chris said the Lismore community is now calling for bottled water, long life milk, baby formula, non perishable food, non perishable animal food, nappies, ladies necessities, insect sprays and repellents, mops, brooms, brushes, hoses, gloves, gum boots, disinfectants. These items can be dropped off at Club Old Bar with the next delivery of goods taking place on Thursday, March 17. Watch: Old Bar community's 'Helping Our Mates' campaign donate to Lismore flood victims Chris said to keep in mind this will change in coming weeks as other items become more in need. Everything that was supplied to the Lismore City Lions Club has been immediately put to use, he said. The following deliveries will be either Thursday, March 24 or Friday, March 25. It was suggested to hold off on donating larger items as they will be needed in the recovery process. Describing the scenes in Lismore, Chris said the ground 'just isn't normal.' 'It's like walking on dirty filthy wet sponges that emit 'bloody awful stuff'. "I've also been to Missouri in the USA and witnessed tornado destruction. I've been on the East Coast of the USA and witnessed hurricanes and their destruction. Lismore is in the same category. "The ground is covered in all sorts of objects. You are walking on broken everything. Forget trying to stay clean. "No power, no nothing. The military, the fire brigade, the SES, every man and his dog is going about the business of flood recovery. "Having a future. That is how serious things are for the people of Lismore. "You and your friends, family and mates are giving the people of Lismore this opportunity. "When I arrived home (Old Bar) not that long ago (from Lismore), my friend walked out of the darkness and said to me, 'How are you Chris? Can I help you put the trailer away in the shed?' They'd sat up tonight, waited until I was back in our village, then taken the time to do this for me. "I think that sums up the best of what makes Australia what it is." Over the past two weeks, the Old Bar Men's Shed have raised around $650 from barbecues held at Coles Old Bar on Saturdays. They used the money to purchase baby nappies, disinfectant, insect sprays, gloves, cleaning cloths, detergents. These items will be sent up with Chris on his next load. Read more:

