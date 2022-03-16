news, local-news,

After three COVID postponements and countless hours of preparation, set construction, rehearsals and planning, the Taree Arts Council have finally raised the curtain on their exuberant production of the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! - The Musical. Renowned for their exceptionally high quality shows, the Taree Arts Council traditionally presents large scale productions that run for a season of three weeks, every two years. Plans for their latest extravaganza were stymied in the most unexpected fashion when a global pandemic popped up and stuck a spanner in the works. Even late last year, when it looked like the crisis had subsided, the rescheduled dates were not to be. Related: Cast of Mamma Mia! are stage ready To everyone's immense relief and excitement, opening night finally came last Friday (March 11), with the cast and crew delivering a show that proved it's been worth the wait. Director Gayle Cameron has once again triumphed with a brilliantly realised production that sparkles with happiness and verve, served up by a wonderfully talented cast. The fact that these actors and dancers volunteer their time and talents to create such a polished and joyful experience is testament to the dedication the Taree Arts Council inspires. And it's not just the people in front of the footlights. Aspects including set design and building, administration, budgeting, costuming, backstage assistance and front of house merchandise selling are also covered by willing volunteers, eager to make the production a success. Related: Taree Arts Council secretary Dave Saville has thanked staff of the Manning Entertainment Centre on behalf of the Arts Council for our assistance throughout the protracted Mamma Mia! journey, and we have to admit that we have a real affection for the organisation after spending so many years working together. We are simply thrilled to see this great new show up and running, and the delays seem to have made the cast more enthusiastic than ever. We would love for this run to be a box office hit for them as well, so please support them by treating yourself to a brilliant show. The great news is that you can use your Dine and Discover voucher for a $25 discount on your ticket, making it very affordable for everyone. Mamma Mia! runs from Friday, March 11 until Sunday, March 27 and you can book tickets at theMEC.com.au or through our box office Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 1pm, phone 6592 5466. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/b3599cbe-9b24-43c8-bd5a-cad09deb1104.jpg/r17_102_6557_3797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg