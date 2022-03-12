news, local-news,

The work of MidCoast Council has been recognised in the 2021 AR Bluett Memorial Award. Council was among 14 finalists in the award which recognises the most progressive and innovative council in the State based on their achievements and projects. Blayney Shire Council took out the Rural Category, while City of Canterbury-Bankstown won the Metro/Regional Category. Council's application included the construction of the accessible playground at Livvi's Place, Taree, the Barrington Coast destination branding project, their response to the March 2021 floods including ongoing community recovery activities, the relocation to Yalawanyi Ganya and the partnership with the State Government to improve regional roads. Trust chairman Les McMahon, who was one of the three judges, said MidCoast Council had a strong application and interview. "We felt the council had achieved a lot in a short period of time," Mr McMahon said. "We were particularly impressed by the new administration building and the work on recovery following disasters such as the floods last year. "The general manager, executives and councillors have been pulling together and working as a team, which is very important." General manager Adrian Panuccio said the recognition by the AR Bluett Award Trust is representative of the huge effort council staff have put in over recent years. "It shows a strong record of delivery for our community and that we measure up against our peers. As a Council we are very proud of this achievement." The awards were announced at the NSW Local Government Special Conference held in Sydney last week.

