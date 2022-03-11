community,

Students have had it tough over the past couple of years, with bush fires, floods, and COVID hitting the Manning Great-Lakes. With this, student wellbeing was at the fore on Thursday (March 10), when the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Schools Office (CSO) launched a new policy and framework for local catholic schools to adopt. The 'Wellbeing Together- Student Wellbeing and Learning across the Whole School' policy will provide catholic schools in Taree, Forster, Gloucester, Wingham and Bulahdelah, with an evidence-based guide that focuses on the 'student voice.' Read more: St Clare's High School are putting a broader focus on wellbeing Principal of St Josephs Primary School Taree, Frank Jones, said the school will be adopting the framework whole-heartedly. "It is imperative our students feel connected, safe and included in the decisions being made in their learning environment. "And the framework does exactly that." Renee Tyczynski, psychologist for the CSO and co-writer of the policy and framework, said the measures will include; promoting opportunities for feedback from students and families, ensuring adequate pastoral care is available, and implementing wellbeing programs during class time. "It's essential students are given the opportunity to participate in decision-making. "All the research suggests that when school communities listen to and value student voice, it increases their engagement in learning and overall wellbeing." Mrs Tyczynski said a 2019 study found that almost half of all mental health conditions emerge by the age of 14 years. "Throw in the complications that have since emerged alongside COVID, and the intricacies of social media and there is no doubt the mental health of their children weighs heavily on many Australian families." As part of the framework rollout, Mrs Tyczynski will be supporting staff to incorporate the views of students in their classrooms. "This might be as simple as the teacher canvasing a class about how they might do an activity and getting immediate feedback." The launch was held at St Josephs Primary School Wingham with student and teacher representatives from Catholic schools across the region. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

