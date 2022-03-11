Changed overnight traffic conditions on Martin Bridge at Taree

news, local-news,

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions on Manning River Drive as night work is carried out on Martin Bridge over the Manning River. Transport for NSW will carry out the work from Sunday, March 13 including installing scaffolding, preparing for steel repairs and painting. To reduce the impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am Sunday to Thursday. Night work is expected to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting. The project will then return to normal work hours. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Martin Bridge during the work. Access to and from Taree will be maintained with no detours required. A single lane closure, alternate flow traffic arrangements and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours, which may affect travel times. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/f052f3e1-fb4d-4b10-8fc9-1dee6bbdb676.jpg/r8_184_3525_2171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg