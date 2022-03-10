"I can't believe I'm a multi-millionaire!": Nabiac Oz Lotto winner found

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Nabiac woman is thanking a last minute decision to grab an Oz Lotto entry for her life changing $11 million win. The Mid Coast ticketholder held the only division one winning entry across Australia in Oz Lotto draw 1464, drawn Tuesday, March 8, and took home the entire jackpot prize of $11,065,048.79. Sharing her disbelief with an official from The Lott on Wednesday afternoon (March 9), the woman admitted a call from her son that morning had prompted her to check her winning ticket. "I'm excellent, as you can imagine," she laughed. "The other day, I was at the shops when I walked past an Oz Lotto sign and decided to buy an entry. So, it was completely last minute. It's crazy! Related: Nabiac business sells $11M winning lotto ticket "Then this morning, I was driving home when my son called me and told me to check my Oz Lotto ticket, as he'd heard there was a mystery winner from town. "When I got home, I did the house cleaning, and then I remembered to check my ticket. I couldn't believe it. I had to pinch myself to see if it was a dream. "My partner was having a nap, so I woke him straight away. He thought I'd hurt myself or something was wrong because I was so crazy. He was confused. "Once I calmed down, I made my partner check my ticket for me, and he was mind-boggled when he saw the prize amount. "I was shaking and crying so much. I felt so much joy; I could barely contain it! "We've dreamt about this moment, but it was so surreal when it happened. I can't believe I'm a multi-millionaire! "I'm already drinking a glass of wine and celebrating with my family now. We'll go out for a nice dinner tonight and start planning what we'll do in the future. "I want to use the prize to renovate my mum's house, buy myself a new home and travel around the world. "This multi-million-dollar prize will mean I can relax and enjoy life." The winner purchased her ticket at The Old Bank Centre in Nabiac. The Old Bank Centre owner Jo-Ann Wickenden said it was the first division one winning entry her outlet had sold. "After a few challenging years, it's wonderful to have good news to share with our customers," she shared. "It's such a life-changing win for our lucky customer! We'll share the news with all our customers and hope they're next to win division one. "We've had the shop for 10 years, and this is the first division one winning ticket we've sold. It's a big moment for us! "We wish our winner all the best and hope this win gives them the freedom to follow their dreams," Ms Wickenden said. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/53cbe8e0-2502-4099-9ccd-6a5b8e447b29.jpg/r2_55_1021_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg