Primary school students across the Mid-Coast will now be more equipped with life-saving techniques, as the Primary School CPR program tours the State. The program, run by Tamworth's Cameron McFarlane, reached Taree West Public School year five and six students on Monday (March 14). Students were taught the CPR protocol chart and given the opportunity to perform CPR on infant, child and adult mannequin stations. Cameron, a fully qualified Senior Aquatic Lifeguard, Bronze Medallion Surf Lifesaver and a Royal Life Saving Society trainer and assessor, is touring primary schools in the Mid North Coast for two weeks before heading to Cessnock. Over the past 10 years, he has developed and designed a CPR awareness program targeting all year five and six students which he delivers to primary schools around the State. He has educated over 40,000 students to date, in developing their skills and knowledge in performing effective CPR. "I believe it is imperative that every child be given the opportunity to learn this vital skill and have the knowledge to perform effective CPR, both around water and in the general community. "The program also ensures all students have a sound understanding and knowledge on how to perform an emergency response plan in a time of need," Cameron said. The program has won two NSW State awards; the NSW Royal Life Saving Russell Crane Cup and the Award of Excellence (Aquatic and Recreation Institute), and is fully supported by the Royal Lifesaving Society and CommBank. In November 2018, the fully sponsored program was delivered to 15 primary schools in central Vietnam covering over 800 primary school students, teachers and Lifeguards and now being recognised Internationally. Some of the other schools he attended was Old Bar Public School, Hallidays Point Public School, Mitchell's Island and Mitchells Island Public School, and Nabiac Public School.

