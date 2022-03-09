coronavirus,

The Hunter New England health district recorded 1468 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. One person from the local health district - a man aged in his 80s from the Mid Coast local government area - was among the latest to die with the virus. Of the district's new cases, 1085 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 383 from PCR tests. There are 29 people with COVID-19 in Hunter New England hospitals, including one person in intensive care. NSW had 13,179 new cases and nine deaths of people with the virus in the same period. There are 1038 COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, with 39 in ICU. NSW hospitalisation numbers were down on the previous day, when 1070 patients were being cared for - with 43 in ICU.

