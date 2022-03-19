newsletters, editors-pick-list,

St Clare's High School student, Mariah Radburn has already ticked off many goals she has set for herself in her time. The latest is being selected in the NSW under 18 women's basketball team to compete at the Australian Junior Basketball Championships, held at Ballarat in April. The 16-year-old, from Hallidays Point, said she is eager to get back into high level competitions considering COVID has stalled a number of events over the past two years. "I am really excited. The tournament will give me an opportunity to be looked at by the AIS (Australian Institute of Sport) which is something I am working towards," she said. She is this week's Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana. Mariah, who is 1.74m tall, will play point guard or shooting guard, which she says is funny to people because they expect her to be a shooter, because of her height. "When I tell people from here that I play point guard they are shocked because they think I am really tall and should be shooting or something. "But I am really not that tall compared to the girls in my State team." Mariah recently picked up a sponsorship with Taree's iGym, which has helped with her preparation for the competition. She uses the gym three times a week after school, but has been monitoring her ankle which she sprained at training recently. "I thought I had torn it, which I have done before, but it is pretty much healed now so I will be fine for the tournament," she assures. Mariah will go to Sydney for her second and final training session with the NSW team in a couple of weeks, before heading to the national competition from April 10-17 at Ballarat's Selkirk Stadium. Another goal that still stands for Mariah is the idea to play college basketball in the USA. She has been invited to a recruitment day and if selected, will move to the USA in July. Read more: Mariah Radburn named in NSW All Schools basketball side "It is definitely one of my goals, but it is a big decision, so I haven't decided yet." Mariah said a couple of factors she is taking into consideration is her education and her passion for modelling. "I am focusing on school at the moment, and modelling is also taking up my time," she said. Mariah was named in the under 15s Australian Country Basketball team where she competed in New Zealand. She also made the under 16 NSW women's side.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/7b7bbaff-3bcd-40b2-ad46-2e81f8cdcf3e.JPG/r0_288_4032_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg