The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers has rescheduled their cancelled February Twilight Market and car boot sale due to the bad weather conditions and will now hold it on Saturday, March 26. It is short notice, but it is the only chance to have it before daylight savings change on the first Sunday in April. It will be held in the hall and surrounding hall grounds and will commence at 4pm. On sale will be plants, jams, cakes, jewellery, craft, new and preloved items, books and lots more. Ron will have the barbecue hot and ready to cook up your orders for his great sausage sandwiches. The ladies in the kitchen will have wonderful home cooked goodies to have with a cuppa. There will be a raffle and lucky spot prizes. Money raised from the evening will go towards the upkeep of the hall and the surrounding grounds. There is plenty of room in the grounds surrounding the hall and a few places left in the hall. Stall holders are most welcome. $10 per stall space. For stall bookings or for further information please phone 6556 7146. The COVID rules have changed so there will be no signing in, and no masks unless you choose to wear one. Enrties close in one month for the Lansdowne Community Hall Art Show, being held the weekend of Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Entry forms must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, April 11. For all information and entry forms you can contact either Louise Green, phone 0439 594 754 or Rhonda Hardes, phone 0418 920 984, email rhardes@bigpond.net.au Prize money will be awarded to each section. Lunch and morning and afternoon tea will be available for sale on both days. Lansdowne School's Ride to School Day will be held on Friday, March 25. Constable Dave Russell will be attending to help the students understand and follow road rules when riding their bikes and scooters. A course will be set up around the school for students to ride their bikes or scooters. Students who live too far away from school to ride can have their parents drop off a bike or a scooter as well as a helmet for them. This has always been a fun way to teach children the importance of road safety. The school will also be celebrating Harmony Day on March 25. Students will participate in several fun activities celebrating culture and diversity. Lansdowne Fishing Club's weekend outing last week was a competition weekend but due to the awful weather conditions no members had any fish to weigh in. The club's next fund-raising raffles will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation club on Saturday evening March 12 with 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays and five seafood vouchers and $40 supporter's tray. Their end of month draw for March is a fishing club shirt and the next weekend outing will be April 2 and 3. Hopefully the weather will be better. The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will have Live Music with Party Gate supplying the music. The music will be held following the fishing club raffles on Saturday evening, March 12. The club bistro opens at 5.00pm and a courtesy car is available. The updated rules at the club are patrons and staff are no longer required to wear a face mask unless you choose to do so. If so, you will need to take along your own. The management strongly encouraged patrons and visitors to remain seated unless they are playing pool. Density limits and social distancing measures no longer apply. The management ask that you to still practise good hygiene while in the club. For your convenience, there is hand sanitiser at the club entrance, at the bar, in the pool room and at the bistro counter. Please use this regularly while on club premises. It is no longer a requirement for members and guests to scan the Service NSW QR code upon arrival. The next Lansdowne Country Music Day is on this Sunday, March 27 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Walk-up artists are welcome. Doors open at 10am and the music starts at 11am until 4pm. Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy great music. Entry is by gold coin donation. Bistro and bar services will be available on the day. For any further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772 or the club on 6556 7280.

