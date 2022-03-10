Tinonee Road, Wingham closed for two weekends for roadworks

news, local-news,

A section of Tinonee Road will be closed to traffic on two weekends in March for improvement works. An upgrade to a 735 metre section of Tinonee Road, immediately east of the Bight Bridge, began in early February and is progressing well. For the next stage, MidCoast Council will completely close the road to traffic providing the weather is fine, between 7am and 4pm on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, 20 March, and again on Saturday March 26 and Sunday March 27. Road users will need to take a different route using Wingham Road via Taree or Gloucester Road and The Bucketts Way. Road signs about the closure are in place. Council will advise property owners adjoining the roadworks prior to the closure dates. Improvements include making the road wider, improving road drainage and replacing road signage. Flood level markers will be installed and the flood gauge is being relocated and rehoused. These works will improve road safety and provide better property access for residents. Funding for the work comes from MidCoast Council's road improvement program. To keep up to date with current roadworks and road closures, visit www.myroadinfo.com.au.

