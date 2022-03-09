news, local-news,

As they say in the classics, "It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing!'. If you're a fan of fabulous jazz tunes delivered with pizzazz and punch by a red hot swing band, then do we have a show for you. John Morrison's Swing City will be bringing The Celebration of Swing to the Manning Entertainment Centre on Sunday, April 3 at 2pm. Swing City's musical excellence remains a top choice for many of Australia's biggest stars, including James Morrison, Rene Geyer, Doug Parkinson, Carl Riseley, Jacki Cooper, Monica Trapaga, Liam Burrows, Rhonda Burchmore, Grace Knight, Frank Bennett, The Senator, Pardon Me Boys, Don Burrows and Daryl Somers. This concert spectacular will feature 15 Australian musicians and singers, plus showcase two esteemed singers, Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper, and Sydney's top instrumental jazz soloists. Musical director, John Morrison (brother of trumpet virtuoso James Morrison - talent runs in the family) is recognised as one of Australia's leading jazz drummers, band leaders and educators. The concert's music repertoire will highlight the greatest big band hits of the 1940s, featuring the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Benny Goodman and more. This music is still loved after 85 years, proving the longevity of these icons of musical culture. Swing City played the opening fanfare for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, the opening night of Fox Studios in Sydney and has headlined every major event and festival in Australia. John Morrison's Swing City is without peer when it comes to making a splash at major events and corporate functions, and this tour offers a rare chance to see a nationally prized musical line-up right here on the MidCoast. You can use your Discover vouchers and your Parent's vouchers to reduce the cost of your tickets and treat yourself to a wonderful Sunday matinee of uplifting, fun music with an irrepressible beat. If there's ever a time to spend some time enjoying the joy of swing music it's now. The Celebration of Swing is big, bold and brassy and you won't want to miss it. Tickets are available online at themec.com.au or pop by our Box Office Monday to Friday between 10am and 1pm or phone 6592 5466. We can't wait to see you at the MEC for a fabulous afternoon's entertainment!

