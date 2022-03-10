Wingham RSL Sub-branch Auxiliary getting ready for ANZAC Day

community,

Auxiliary co-ordinator Lyn Turner welcomed seven members and visitor Dawn Everingham from Port Macquarie to the Wingham RSL Sub-branch Auxiliary meeting held on Wednesday March 3 at Wingham Memorial Services Club. A number of apologies were also received and get well wishes sent to those not enjoying good health at the moment. Minutes from the previous meeting were read and confirmed and then member Ron Irwin gave an update on member Rhonda Delaney, who hasn't been enjoying the best of health with members sending their thoughts and prayers to her. Business discussed included the April ANZAC badge selling and raffle which will take place at Wingham Plaza from April 11-April 22 from 8.30am - 2.30pm. Nearer to Anzac Day small sprigs of Rosemary will be given out as a thank you to those who show their support. The raffle will have a prize of a cute ANZAC bear which is sure to touch the heart strings. Co-ordinator Lyn extended her support along with those of her members to Ron Irwin on his recent election as Wingham RSL Sub-branch president for the upcoming year. Planning is being done to invite Pauline James to come and speak to the members and this hopefully will include all local auxiliaries including Harrington, Gloucester, Laurieton, Old Bar, Wauchope and Port Macquarie. The next meeting of the Auxiliary will be held on Wednesday, April 6 and will take place at the Wingham Service Club at 1.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/03e36dbc-2bf7-4d83-9c32-1f821161678e.JPG/r394_510_2600_1756_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg