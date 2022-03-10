newsletters, editors-pick-list, Forster Tuncurry Dolphins \, North Coast Axeman, rugby union, Wallamba District Agricultural Show, Kennards Hire Lower Mid North Coast

The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins are on the hunt for a new five-eighth following the retirement of former Mid North Coast Axeman rugby union representative winger, Jesse Logan. Having gained his builder's licence, Logan has decided that family and his business should be priorities in his life, and he informed the Dolphins' coach, Ron McCarthy, of his decision last week. Classy inside-centre, Mark Hagarty, may come into contention again for the pivotal position, perhaps even veteran representative player, Thomas Harris, but the expectation now is that the Dolphins' premiership-winning halfback Liam Brady will become the new first grade pivot. Throughout his splendid career, consistently fast, aggressive and dependable, and a strong defender and team leader, Brady has the experience and skills to make the adjustment to become the Dolphins' back line organiser. Kaleb Trudgett impressed coach McCarthy in his first season with the Dolphins last year, his tackling a valuable factor in the team's progress into the grand final to play the Manning River Ratz, a game eventually abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudgett's strength and mobility around the scrum base appear to make him an ideal candidate to become the Dolphins' first grade halfback, provided he possesses the passing skills for first grade. With the Wallamba District Agricultural Show to be held on Saturday, March 19, the Forster Dolphins have been invited to enter a team in the show's tug-of-war championship. Entries close on March 12. The entry fee is $10 a team with a cash prize of $500 to the last team standing. Initially, the Crescent Head seven-a-side tournament was planned as the Dolphins' initial hit-out of the 2022 season-opener, but organisers now say their carnival is over-booked. Consequently, the Dolphins are considering playing three local clubs in pre-season trials. Intending players should be aware that training numbers have been mediocre at best and if they are serious about playing competitively in the Kennards Hire Lower Mid North Coast premiership this year, they should begin training immediately, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

