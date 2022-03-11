newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Taree Film Society screens Parallel Mothers (M) 6.30pm this Monday evening, March 14 at Fay's Twin Cinema. Celebrated Spanish director Pedro Almodvar has woven a dramatic tale of motherhood and historical trauma starring Penélope Cruz. Cruz, winner of the Best Actress prize at Venice 2021, is fantastic as Janis, a photographer who accidentally becomes pregnant through a relationship with a married forensic archaeologist. While in hospital, about to give birth, she meets Ana (Milena Smit), a traumatised adolescent who is terrified about her pregnancy. Though in very different situations, Janis and Ana form a bond that has a dramatic impact on their lives. In returning to his recurrent theme of mothers, Almodvar delves into Spain's traumatic past, showing an intense connection between the personal and the political. The craft is of course distinctively Almodvar's, and the gorgeous visuals combined with deep emotion make this a very welcome return into his world. Tickets ($16) are available online. Please search for Taree Film Society on www.eventbrite.com.au or call 0439 903 477.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/1c6624fa-9e14-4921-8e87-e5adbbb4bd12.jpg/r1_72_1799_1088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg