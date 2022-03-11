news, local-news,

Harrington Waters Golf Club will host the sixth Over 80s Australian Championships for Men and Women on March 29, 30 and 31. This event brings octogenarians, nonagenarians, their spouses and supporters into the Harrington community and this year a record starting field is expected. Participants, from as far afield as Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia as well as many city and country towns around NSW, will complete a 27-hole tournament, nine holes each day. Volunteer club members will be on hand to help, collecting clubs from cars, walking the course as spotters, driving carts and assisting golfers wherever they need. Social activities will include with a 'meet and greet' barbecue at the clubhouse, a welcome dinner at Club Harrington, casual dinner at Harrington Hotel and then the championship presentations after play in the clubhouse. The golf course and clubhouse was built by the Roach Group between 2002 to 2005.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/a3221272-25d2-4365-bea0-d441ef7e5ce4.JPG/r3_486_4750_3168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg