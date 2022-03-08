recommended,

Business technologies have evolved at a rapid-fire rate over the past few years, due in no small part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to these past two years of lockdowns, however, economists had already detailed that an ongoing digital revolution would fall upon Aussie industries operating in every sector. The pandemic simply shifted this digitalisation into sixth gear, as business owners scrambled to develop and implement alternative digital processes to substitute all the face-to-face customer and client interactions that traditionally sustained their business. Naturally, this period of rapid digitalisation has been accompanied by a growing need for business owners and their employees to adapt to these changes in real-time, prompting them to develop new skills that will better equip them in the handling of new and emerging business technologies and modern business challenges. We'll be exploring just some of these new skills below, so you can get a good gauge of what skills may be worth focusing on in your own professional development initiatives. A digital marketing course at Academy Xi may just be the most powerful start to your professional development journey, primarily because eCommerce is looking to be a necessary fixture for all brick and mortar retailers who'd like to expand on their customer base over the foreseeable future. There's a growing number of solely digital businesses operating in Australia, and more consumers are flocking to these digital alternatives for the sake of convenience. Australia Post's eCommerce Industry Report for 2021 also confirmed that our eCommerce industry continued to experience unprecedented upwards growth, even after online shopping records skyrocketed to incredible heights over 2020. Simply put, business owners are missing out on immense opportunities by ignoring the power of the web. The issue here, however, is that the web can be a brutally competitive space, and website traffic is no guarantee. The best way of boosting your online presence and your visibility on search engine results pages is by optimising your website's content and taking any and all opportunities to position links to your site where potential customers will be more likely to engage with your site and its content. How is this achieved? Through the art of SEO, or search engine optimisation. SEO is a highly intricate discipline that takes years if not decades to master, which is precisely why tertiary institutions continue to develop up-to-date course materials designed to educate digital marketing students on how best to practice SEO themselves. As this discipline is also subject to rapid evolutions that align with Google and other search engine updates, SEO professionals and digital marketing specialists generally find themselves studying and updating their SEO knowledge on a routine basis. Despite many of our professional interactions moving to digital communication channels like Zoom during COVID-19 lockdowns, there is certainly no refuting the power that possessing the right communication styles can hold in professional settings. The problem is that many professionals fail to genuinely invest in the development of their own communication skills and how their communication styles can be amended to better work with communication technologies. Technology will continue to play an essential role in the way we communicate in professional settings, especially in decentralised work environments, companies with a growing population of remote workers, or organisations that communicate regularly with international clients. For this reason, it's imperative that modern professionals take time either independently or through tertiary study, to engage with these communication tools and modern communication styles in order to make better impressions on both their coworkers and clients or customers. As more workforces opt for hybrid work models and allow employees with the opportunity to even work remotely, management teams have had to come to grips with modern leadership principles that factor in overseeing a decentralised workforce. Alongside having high competency when using digital communication tools, modern managers must also be able to continuously consider employee needs and negotiate a balance between actively overseeing projects and allowing teams to work autonomously. Modern leaders are effectively expected to maintain positive relationships with their employees and cultivate a trust that allows employees to feel comfortable approaching them and inviting them to examine their work without apprehension. Leaders who can efficiently facilitate organisational changes that are developed in tandem with employee needs are referred to as 'transformational leaders', and there's plenty of evidence to suggest that this leadership style will be integral to business success throughout periods of rapid change akin to this current period of digital transformation. Whilst we did touch upon a growing need for digital marketing skills in the digital age, the need for web development and software programming competencies continues to be significantly more prominent in mainstream media. It's no secret that coding is a lucrative skillset, as schools across the country continue to map out their own coding inclusions in ICT curricula alongside offering coding skills-building workshops designed to encourage Australian students to develop an interest in the field. Alongside including coding skills development into school curricula, software developers and programmers across Australia have also taken it upon themselves to develop programs designed to help individuals and professionals learn how to code, allowing independent learners to take their skills building into their own hands. These tools can be highly valuable for entrepreneurs who are looking to enter the fintech sector, a segment of global industry that Australian companies have been performing quite well in over the past few years. With more independent coders and developers, chances are high that Australia will continue to be well-represented in the global fintech market. Finally, there would be no reason for digital marketers, SEO professionals, web developers, or software programmers without data to drive their developments. Data collection and analysis is the first step in the cycle of business development practices, as analysed data can influence what areas business owners will target when focusing on business growth strategies. The study of business analytics has been growing increasingly popular for this reason. Businesses in the digital era essentially run off of data, so data analytics professionals will have no shortage of professional opportunities. This profession is also well-suited to individuals who are maths-oriented, and appreciate extrapolating information from numerical data and using this information to solve complex, real-world problems, taking unidimensional information and transforming it into tangible products and processes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/afd4d6f6-5813-49df-a656-d99f4573b533.jpg/r1_29_1472_860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg