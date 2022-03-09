newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The cricketing community and, in fact, society far and wide faced the recent shock news of the passing of Rod Marsh. This was magnified one day later with the news that the legendary Shane Warne was dead. Manning cricket buff, Les Eastaway expressed his thoughts on the sad events: "The announcement of Rod's passing left me in disbelief," Les said. "He was a champion and like dashing Doug Walters, cricket lovers gravitated to him. "Marshy fought to the end, replicating his playing career. "Twenty four hours later I was numb on hearing about Warnie. His performances were top shelf and he possessed a cricket brain to read play well in advance of most opposition. "He was equally at home analysing the game behind the microphone. "Rod Marsh rubbed shoulders in an era of names such as Lillee, Walters, McCosker and the Chappells. "He was appointed the first head coach of the Australian Cricket Academy in 1987. This facility produced five Australian cricket captains - truly a wonderful legacy." Les paused to reflect - "I contacted Rod a few years ago requesting a testimonial for a fellow team-mate of his. He graciously forwarded an exceptional script. His words in the document shall remain a treasured item. "The sad loss of Rod and Shane shall be enormous for their families. "May they rest in peace." Editor's note: Les Eastaway launched his book "Cricket in the Manning", in 2015.

