Will the big wet bowl out Manning cricket final?

As Manning River District Cricket Association (MRDCA) prepares to host the Tier 1 Grand Final, Mother Nature lurks in the background threatening to further hinder a season of disruption. Minor premiers Great Lakes prepare to face Taree United at Tuncurry Oval on Saturday in the title decider. In the event of postponement, Saturday, March 19 has been set aside for the final opportunity to determine a trophy holder for 2021-22. Great Lakes have cruised through a severely disrupted season undefeated and deserve top billing. They displayed tenacity with a tooth and nail one run win over Taree United on their home ground some six weeks ago. United will be keen to avenge that close loss and also last year's senior final, also to the Lakes boys. Lakes batsmen to shine in a shortened season include Sam Hull, Liam Simpson and Drew Townsend while Zac Sheather has displayed fine touch in his only two innings. The middle order will be keen to add to the cause. United claims a wealth of batting experience and with a full strength side, their big guns include Tom Burley, Ricky Campbell, Murray McCartney, Josh Meldrum and Matt Collier. They bat deep into their list and will not be overawed by the occasion. Will Elliott and Damien Bestwick provide wicket taking ability for the Minor Premiers while Burley, Campbell, Witts and Hardy are recognised trundlers for United. As always, fielding can make or break a team's chances, this discipline not lost on either side. On paper, both teams are evenly matched prompting an even money wager...however, gamble responsibly! The squads: Great Lakes. R Clark (c) S Hull W Elliott L Monks B Clark Z Sheather D Bestwick L Simpson L Blissett B Townsend D Townsend D Elliott Taree United. T Burley (c) J Ferris A Pin M McCartney L Weeks J Witts J Meldrum S Couch M Collier M Kennewell R Campbell J Hardy D Stone Adjudicating Umpires: Grant Galbraith and Bryan Lambert MRDCA secretary, Yvonne Nash last week confirmed that if there was no play for this weekend's tier 2 and 3 grand finals the sides finishing higher on the competition ladder would be declared winners.

