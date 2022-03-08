community,

ONE-HUNDRED golfers teed off on the Harrington Waters Golf Course recently to raise awareness for bowel cancer testing kits. They approached the 18 holes with vigour and energy taking part in Cancer Council NSW's Bowel Cancer Screening Education initiative. The 'T-Off on Bowel Cancer' is about getting more people to use the free life-saving bowel screening kits that are sent to the homes of eligible people (50-74 year-olds). "Supporting our members across all areas of their health just makes sense," Harrington Golf Course manager, Belle Williams said. "Programs like T-Off on Bowel Cancer is such an easy fit for our club, and the members always give great feedback, knowing we support them with more than just their golf swing." Harrington golfer John aka 'Frog' said he schedules his bowel screening as regularly as his holidays and intends to get screened for as long as he plays golf. Throughout March, April and May Cancer Council will continue to educate the regional areas of NSW and Mid North Coast specifically with a message about Bowel Screening. Currently only 40 per cent of eligible people are using their kits, Cancer Council's community programs coordinator for Lower Mid North Coast, Tim Chapman said. "That figure needs to change." Mr Chapman said approximately 5720 people will be diagnosed with bowel cancer each year across NSW, with around 1802 deaths expected. "If detected early, bowel cancer can be successfully treated in more than 90 per cent of cases," Mr Chapman said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/0262bca0-91e6-40b4-8203-c03645eb288b.jpg/r0_458_4032_2736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg