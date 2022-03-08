news, local-news,

The "big wet" has taken its toll on another race meeting, this time the Hannam Vale TAB meeting at Bushland Drive Racecourse, Taree on Tuesday, March 8. Stewards advised 255mls had fallen on the track in 24 hours and added to other days of pouring rain. It is a blow to Manning Valley Race Club which had the same meeting abandoned after race four last year after a storm struck the course. This Tuesday's meeting was being used by trainers gearing their charges for future races and the loss upsets preparations. One was Glen Milligan who had three-year-old filly Vicky's One trying to grab ratings with a good run to go towards tryng to make the $50,000 Country Championships "Wild Card" race over 1400m at Scone on March 20. He was hoping to grab a first or second in the "Wild Card" this qualifying the filly to join his Swamp Nation qualifier in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships at Royal Randwick on April 2. Stewards looked to race the Taree meeting elsewhere but there were no suitable venues. Racing NSW has established an alternative meeting at Port Macquarie on Thursday where gallopers which were in at Taree will be given preference for the Port meeting. That track was rated a heavy 8 and any further heavy rain would also put it in danger of being abandoned. Racing NSW is trying to put on additional meetings to try and give trainers and owners a chance of winning prizemoney. The industry has lost millions of dollars due to the big wet with meetings abandoned all along the NSW coast in the past fortnight. Manning Valley Race Club is looking forward to its next meeting on Saturday,April 2,the day of the final of the Country Championships. Six races have been geared for the meeting and racegoers can take advantage of getting that "trackside feeing" for the final with the TAB and bookmakers operatng on the meeting and racing from Royal Randwick being live on the infield video screen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/33c2f415-28a4-4cb3-9435-32298e607788.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg