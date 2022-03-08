community,

Harrington Evening VIEW Club hosted an International Women's Day brunch at the Harrington Bowling Club on Monday, March 7. International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality. Marked annually on March 8, International Women's Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to: The theme for International Women's Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias

