Once again our community is coming together to help our mates. This time we are asking for urgently required donations of a number of items to help the residents in Lismore and surrounding areas to clean up their homes as well as providing basic essentials: Items for donation can be dropped off at Club Old Bar where they will be stored in readiness for sorting and packing. Old Bar Lions Club will transport all donated items to Lismore this week. As the needs of the Lismore Community will be ongoing for some time, it is expected that the delivery to Lismore this week will be the first of many. Club Old Bar will also be hosting a Helping Our Mates Gala Fundraising Day on Sunday 17th April, 2022 commencing from 10am. A fantastic day is being planned with all monies raised used to help the residents of the Lismore community get back on their feet. Please help where you can - these are our Mates and they are doing it very tough Plans for Anzac Day celebrations in Old Bar this year have been approved by the relevant authorities but this year it will be significantly different. Reflecting the name, Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch, the main service will occur near the beach, in the reserve between the Taree-Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and Ungala Road. The march participants will assemble between the air strip and the playing field and march across Old Bar Road. and then along Ungala Road. before assembling at the southern end of the reserve, with the ocean as a back-drop. This also ties in with the wartime history of the heritage listed airstrip. Sub-branch members, assisted by the auxiliary, community members and the SLSC will set up the area and include the display of the wooden memorial crosses, which now need a large area to be erected because of their number. The dawn service will be conducted at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall as usual and be followed by a breakfast that the public is invited to. "Lots of fun" is a good description for our last craft session. Twelve ladies were introduced to rock painting. Some great results were achieved by our first-time rock painting artists. Our next meeting, March 16, includes a Pot Painting workshop. Our venue is the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar, and meeting times are 11am - 2pm. For more information please phone 0415 785-608 or 0438 655-005. Bridge lessons are available again for those wishing to learn and enjoy this stimulating card game, which can trace its origin back to the early 16th century. Tuition will be given Fridays at 10am at Club Old Bar. Contact Jill on 0407 733 537 for more information. Lessons are free. Bridge players meet each week at Club Old Bar on Wednesdays and Fridays at 12.15pm and all players are most welcome. Have fun, socialise, compete and keep your brain active.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/d9ea80a6-5c87-4e16-b05a-b17d42aec865.jpg/r193_196_2913_1733_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg