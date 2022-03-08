news, local-news,

Works on Old Bar Road are about to start, as part of a multi-stage plan to improve the important connector route. The roadworks will improve the pavement condition for 1.7km of road from Redbank Cemetery to Metz Road and add dedicated right turn lanes into Redbank and Half Chain Roads. MidCoast Council contractors are scheduled to start work on Monday 14 March, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Road users should expect delays and allow some extra time during construction. "We are working to make the road smoother and safer and improve its service life," MidCoast Council's manager of projects and engineering, Rhett Pattison said. "We thank road users for their patience as we get this work done as soon as possible, weather permitting." As part of the project, MidCoast Council has already completed works on Warwiba Road to Berady Lane, the intersection of Saltwater Road, and the section between the Old Bar Motorcycle Club and Redbank Cemetery. This project is funded by the NSW Government in association with MidCoast Council as part of a $100 million road upgrade package. For more information about road works happening across the MidCoast, go to midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads Read more:

