The Probus Club of Taree North will celebrate its 30th anniversary at its March 16 meeting. The anniversary has been delayed 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The March 16 meeting is also the annual general meeting, and representatives from the other Probus clubs in the Manning will attend, along with the president of Taree Rotary, Taree North Probus's mother club. It will be a big morning with the election of new office berries and welcoming new members on to the committee for 2022/23. The club is looking forward to a big year with several new members joining and with the lifting of restrictions, the club's activities personal are busy organising some interesting outings, in line with the Probus motto, "Fellowship, friendship and fun." Visitors are always welcome to come along and join our meetings and activities. For further information contact secretary Allan Richards, 0401 013 867.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/8825fe28-24bc-4732-a48c-0434da6d30c5.jpg/r310_171_484_269_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg