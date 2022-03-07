newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Taree Touch postponed the matches set down for Monday, March 7 due to the grounds being unavailable. The wet weather has caused delays for the final rounds, with grand finals for the senior comp supposed to be next Monday (March 14). However, semi finals haven't been played yet. Semi finals for the senior comp were meant to be held on March 7. They will now be held on March 14, and the grand finals on March 21. The junior grand finals, which were meant to be played on March 7, will now be played on March 21. The association hasn't played a finals season since 2019 due to COVID and wet weather.

