COFFS Coast Tigers have started their Australia Cup campaign in dominant fashion with a 10-0 victory against the Taree Wildcats in their preliminary round match at the Coffs Football Centre on the weekend. The Tigers dominated from the first blow of the whistle with all the early running and duly capitalised with a goal in the 12th minute. This would be the first of many goals of the afternoon for a terrific Tigers team who finished second on the ladder in last season's Coastal Premier League competition. It was one-way traffic for most of the first half as the Tigers orange crush tore the Wildcats defence to shreds, with the Wildcats stuck in their own half as the goals continued to flow. A sensational six goals in the space of half an hour including two on the stroke of half-time saw the Tigers kill the Australia Cup match as a competitive contest, as they took an unassailable 7-0 lead into the main break. The intensity continued in the second half as two quick goals saw the lead extended to 9-0. To their credit, the Wildcats defence improved as the match wore on, holding out the Tigers for much of the second half before Coffs Coast made it a perfect ten performance with their tenth goal just before full-time. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/ef463c86-e3cb-4a3f-86c5-02dfe42d9604.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg