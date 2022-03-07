newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Professor Kerry Carrington of the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) is the guest speaker at a women's dinner addressing domestic violence at Taree this week. The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) ranks Greater Taree and Great Lakes in the top third of the 154 local government areas in NSW for reported domestic violence incidents. RELATED: Honouring murdered women in Taree as police target domestic violence perpetrators Prof Carrington has conducted extensive research into the police stations for women which operate in Argentina and Brazil where the incidence of femicide and violence against women and children has been reduced. The organiser of the dinner says some states in Australia resist implementing this evidence based program including NSW, but Tasmania, ACT and Western Australia have come on board. "This is an important topic and our community is desperate for real, proven, action and solutions. We should be working with experts like Professor Carrington and benefitting from her expertise. "This violence against our women and children could be reduced. Let's do it!" The dinner will be held at Club Taree on Thursday, March 10 at 6.30pm. Tickets are available through Eventbrite - Taree women's dinner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/4248620b-b444-430d-8db4-f1be1c922a3c.jpg/r7_0_2012_1133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg