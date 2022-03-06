Post-pandemic world puts spotlight on sun safety in Australia

This is branded content.
Over the last few years, we've spent our time predominantly indoors. Whether it's surfing streaming platforms to check out the latest binge-worthy series, or getting our allotted time outside of the house which would often be spent back inside, at the supermarket.
However, now that we're properly out and about again, many of us are taking as much of our time to get outside and into the world as we can, but this begs the question, is our skin really ready for the great outdoors?
Here are the top tips to see everything, safely.
Sun cover isn't limited to a hat
Chances are, if you've grown up in Australia, you've been suffering from permanent hat hair from the day you were born.
Whether it's the ingrained childhood memory we collectively have of the saying "no hat, no play," or perhaps it's thoughts of our parents ensuring we brought a hat and sunnies with us to the beach.
Regardless of what you reminisce on when you remember to grab your cap on the way out, we're all seasoned hat wearers well into adulthood.
However, in our adventurous activities, a simple cap or even broad-brimmed alternative won't completely suffice in our sun-soaked schedules.
If you're out in the gruelling sun on a weekend camping trip, something simple like an instant pop up tent will save you the hassle of finding which peg goes where, and is more than just a nighttime sleeping option.
Once you reach your destination, simply set this up and use it as a shady break from the unfaltering heat. The tent's also double as your family's safety shelter on those beautiful beach days.
There is nothing nicer than a bit of sun on your back, but be careful as that sun can easily turn to sunburn or sunstroke.
Get rest from the rays and set up camp on the sandbank inside your tent, which as a bonus keeps your snacks sand-free.
Alternatively, if you're looking for something a little more lightweight but still sun-safe; grab yourself a beach umbrella.
These are the perfect fix to get some relief from the heat. Australia has some of the highest cases of skin cancer in the world, and thanks to UV radiation, we can get burnt even when it's cloudy.
Having this knowledge means when you're out of the water, there's no excuse not to sit in the shade.
Super screen
For many of us, sunscreen can rehash memories of thick, white cream with a clag like consistency, turning us an unsightly shade of grey as no matter how long you attempted to rub it in for, it still left a white cast.
As previously mentioned, even when we can't see the sun we can still be burnt due to UV radiation, therefore it is imperative that SPF is worn daily.
Yet, so many of us are put off by the thick cream with the pore-clogging consistency we remember from our youth that we can be apprehensive. But, fear not, sunscreen has undergone a 21st-century upgrade.
Gone are the goopy products we remember from our youth. Sunscreen is sold in beauty stores with sweet scents attached and antioxidants to help keep the skin healthy as well as protected.
If a skincare superstore isn't your cup of tea, most supermarkets sell comfortable, new and improved formulas that make it easy to wear your sunscreen all day, every day.
After all, sun damage doesn't just occur when you're off on a coastal adventure, it happens when you're wandering around sheltered shops with family, or out to breakfast with friends.
So slip, slop, slap and make sure that you stay protected.
Drink your water
When looking at your sun safety checklist, you may think you're protected if you've got a broad-brimmed hat, good pair of sunnies, sunscreen covering any exposed skin and some go-to shaded spots for when you feel a little too warm.
These are all fantastic options for the external protection of your body, but what about the internal?
Australian summers can get especially hot and in a post-pandemic world that has made us all anxious to get out and about and not take the world for granted again, it can be easy to forget to hydrate properly.
But, in the hot Australian sun if you aren't careful, you're likely to dehydrate. Ensuring that you have on average, three litres of water a day isn't just a fun fact, but something to keep you safe.
So even if you're just spending the day lazing about, happy to get a bit of sun on your back, make sure you're taking regular breaks and keep sipping on that bottle.
Post-pandemic life is one we're unlikely to take for granted again, or at least not for a long time.
Those from Melbourne remember lockdowns all too well, but unfortunately, the rest of the country didn't escape unscathed. Now, as we try to move past years of lockdowns, it's all too exciting to see the world or at least see the next few suburbs.
Just make sure you recalibrate your daily habits to remind yourself you're not just in your bedroom anymore.
Keep yourself in a shaded area, reapply that sunscreen and guzzle down some water, now you're ready to go have some well-earned fun.