Red and yellow flags will be down across many beaches this weekend with Surf Life Saving Clubs unable to setup patrolled areas due to lack of access and coastal erosion. Beaches including Sawtell, Coffs Harbour, Black Head, Stockton, Soldiers, The Lakes, Shellharbour and Gerringong have no beach access due to the conditions. Surf Life Saving NSW said while riverine flooding in some locations is easing, the situation on NSW beaches is one of widespread erosion, damage to seawalls and access ways due to high tides and powerful surf. Hazardous surf, lack of access for rescue craft, coupled with the strain on volunteer resources due to the flood response, particularly in the north, means many clubs will not be able to patrol this weekend and beaches will be closed. Lifesavers will instead be conducting surveillance patrols from clubs and Support Operations callout teams are on standby for emergency incidents. RELATED: To supplement and support volunteers, mobile lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service will be active from Ballina to the Queensland border to ease the strain where needed. A 3-metre long-period swell from the east continues to batter the NSW coastline this weekend with conditions extremely hazardous for any coastal activity and in particular rock fishing. Mid-morning high tides will likely cause inundation and further coastal erosion while the continuing rain will see water quality deteriorate with debris from erosion or rivers and possible overflows of sewage and storm water systems. Weather conditions are predicted to deteriorate again into Sunday and Monday which could create more damage to beaches and storms are forecast into the weekend. Flood effort NSW Director of Lifesaving, Joel Wiseman, has thanked all those volunteers who put their hand up to assist with flood relief efforts this week. More than 500 lifesavers answered the call. By Wednesday there were more than 120 lifesavers active in the field with 43 Inflatable Rescue Boats deployed across NSW, most in western Sydney. Callout teams have been conducting evacuations of people and in some cases animals stranded by floodwaters, assisting with food-drops and supporting other emergency services with logistics. Along with IRBs, Duty Officers have been positioned in all of the Emergency Operations Centres as Liaison Officers and UAVs have been deployed to provide intel on conditions and will continue to assist in the recovery phase of the disaster. "The response to the callout for volunteers has been amazing," said Joel Wiseman. "I'm so proud to be part of an organisation where so many people are willing to drop everything and lend a hand, including some of our members who themselves have lost their homes in this disaster." Emergency services resources will be stretched this weekend with ongoing flood operations and the usual resources to respond to emergencies on the coastline will be significantly reduced. See the Beachsafe Website for patrolled locations/times and conditions

