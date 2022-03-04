Wingham Brush Reserve flooding Friday, March 4
The bureau has warned vulnerable people in the Manning and Gloucester area should consider early relocation due to possible isolation and interruptions to supply of essential utilities and services - People at risk include (but are not limited to):
- People with a chronic illness eg. oxygen dependent or require dialysis
- People with young babies/infants
- People with sick young children
- Elderly frail people
- People with a disability who require specialised care
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) advises residents to closely monitor the situation and prepare for possible isolation and consider the effects isolation will have on family, work and educational commitments.
The NSW SES recommends the following further actions:
- Residents make decisions now about travelling on roads that will close if flooding worsens.
- Residents in these areas are to check their current stock of food, animal feed and other essential items.
- Closely listen to your local emergency broadcaster for updates on rain and river conditions.
- If possible, check to see whether your neighbours need help.
Further Information for Residents
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the SES on 132 500
In a life-threatening emergency call 000 (triple zero)
Road information, Contact your Local Council or the RMS 132 701 and you can log onto http://midnorthcoast.myroadinfo.com.au/ for local road information and www.livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au for State Roads.