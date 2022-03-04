community,

The bureau has warned vulnerable people in the Manning and Gloucester area should consider early relocation due to possible isolation and interruptions to supply of essential utilities and services - People at risk include (but are not limited to): The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) advises residents to closely monitor the situation and prepare for possible isolation and consider the effects isolation will have on family, work and educational commitments. The NSW SES recommends the following further actions: Further Information for Residents For emergency help in floods and storms, call the SES on 132 500 In a life-threatening emergency call 000 (triple zero) Road information, Contact your Local Council or the RMS 132 701 and you can log onto http://midnorthcoast.myroadinfo.com.au/ for local road information and www.livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au for State Roads. Mid North Coast NSW SES ABC Mid North Coast Manning River Times Weeroona Holiday Park Manning Point Bowling Club

