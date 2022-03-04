Is it March already? And what happened to summer?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

It's been a stop-start year for me so far. I was part of the "skeleton crew" working across the country during the Christmas break, then it was my turn for some leave, then my turn to endure COVID. My COVID experience is a bit of a blur, though I remember headaches and nausea, and crippling fatigue. Thankfully, after returning to work for just one week, I had more leave and think I can report no lingering effects from my dice with the pandemic. So how did we reach March already, and what happened to summer? As one who enjoys the warmer months, I feel ripped off this year and I know I am not alone. This is a bit of a shout-out to my crew across the Mid Coast, for while I was enjoying - or not enjoying - my time away from the office, my journalists at Forster, Gloucester and Taree continued to find engrossing stories to entertain and inform our audience/readers. One such story highlighted the extremely poor state of Lansdowne Road and the impact it is having on that community - our Lansdowne correspondent of many years, Margaret Haddon (pictured) invited journalist Sarah Chalmers and photographer Scott Calvin along to a community meeting to draw attention to the issue. Of course it wasn't all plain sailing for those filling my shoes. You may be interested in Mick McDonald's encounter with a member of the anti-vaxx movement - Dealing with conspiracy theorists is part of an editor's day As we end the week, our thoughts go to those in other parts of the State experiencing disastrous flooding. Just short of 12 months ago it was us, and we know what those communities have ahead. The heartbreak, months of clean-up, dealing with the long term impacts on mental health which are still very much being felt in our own valley. Editor Toni Bell

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/81dfa37f-e195-4b33-8bef-7b42ff136e14.JPG/r0_14_2992_1704_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg